Extrovert Or Introvert Or Both? 8 Signs That You Are Probably An Extraverted Introvert

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2023

Are you an extrovert or an introvert? Those people who possesses characteristics of both extraversion and introversion, often leaning more towards one side or the other depending on the situation are known as "Extraverted Introvert". If you are someone who feels certain people drain you, while others energise you, then you are an extraverted introvert

Another isgn of being Extraverted Introvert is when you find people both intruiging and exhausting

This is tricky! If you love being alone, but also appreciate some good company then again welcome to the club

This is a big sign of being extraverted introvert where your energy levels are closely tied to your environment. It completely depends on the people and the place you are

If you are some who would rather say what is on your mind than just make a small talk, then you are definetely an extraverted introvert

Have you ever been to a party and left early by just faking some emergency, just to enjoy your alone time at home? This means that you enjoy socializing, but always have an escape plan

If you are selective with your people and your social calendar this is a big yes for you to be an extraverted introvert

Last but not the least, if people often mistake you for an extravert and say .. how much you are a chaterbox, then you are an extraverted introvert who is a bit inclined towards extroversion

