Explore Scotland: 7 Fascinating Facts About The Timeless European Country With Majestic Landscapes

There are over 30,000 freshwater lochs or lakes, in Scotland, with a majority residing in the lush Highlands region with beautiful landscape that offers beautiful walking trails. In pic: Isle of Harris, The Hebrides, Scotland. Scotland’s outer islands are known as the Hebrides. The number of islands is around 790, although only about 130 are inhabited. The Inner Hebrides and the Outer Hebrides are the two primary clusters of islands.