Explore Scotland: 7 Fascinating Facts About The Timeless European Country With Majestic Landscapes

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
Scotland, the second-largest country in the United Kingdom whose capital is Edinburgh is famous for its whisky distilleries, bagpipes, lively music culture, and beautiful lochs across the country
From its stunning landscape and architecture to its hearty food and legendary golf courses, Scotland is a popular destination for travellers from all over the world
Scotland is best known for beautiful and historic castles. From well-preserved structures to understated ruins, the country is synonymous with this magical and symbolic fairytale icon. It’s said that there were once over 3,000 castles in the country. The National Wallace Monument is a truly iconic Scottish landmark
Balmoral Castle has been the Scottish home of the Royal Family. The castle was purchased by Prince Albert as a private retreat for his wife Queen Victoria and is now owned by King Charles
A Scottish castle with a dramatic location- Keiss Castle, Caithness, Highlands. The Scottish Highlands are one of the most remarkable places in the country. The landscape is good to be explored via road trips, cycling, and hiking
There are over 30,000 freshwater lochs or lakes, in Scotland, with a majority residing in the lush Highlands region with beautiful landscape that offers beautiful walking trails. In pic: Isle of Harris, The Hebrides, Scotland. Scotland’s outer islands are known as the Hebrides. The number of islands is around 790, although only about 130 are inhabited. The Inner Hebrides and the Outer Hebrides are the two primary clusters of islands.
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tatto takes place in Edinburgh Castle in the capital city of Edinburgh. The amazing castle venue allows over 200,000 people to enjoy the music of the Massed Pipes and Drums. Highlights include the Lone Piper, cultural troupes and singers
