Expert Tips To Get Post-Festive Skin Detox

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2023
Festival season has begun in India with back to back festivals like Navratri and Diwali. Its high time that your skin gets the much needed detox after the festivities. Here are few tips by Dr. Ipshita Johri, Dermatology & Aesthetic Consultan and Founder of Skinfinity Derma that will help your skin detox
Prioritize Quality Sleep: Ensure that you get adequate rest to allow your skin to repair and rejuvenate overnight
Balanced Diet: Consume a diet rich in skin-friendly foods like fruits, smoothies, and hydrating beverages to make your skin look and feel alive
Regular Cleansing: Keep your skin clean using a gentle cleanser to remove impurities and pollutants
Gentle Exfoliation: Gentle exfoliation every few days can help achieve fresh and radiant skin
Hydration: Stay well-hydrated to maintain skin health and vitality. Drink at least 8 glasses of water every day
Consult a Dermatologist: Seek personalized guidance and tailored treatments for an effective and safe post-festive skin detox
