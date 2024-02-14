Ethnic Basant Panchami Outfit Ideas To Radiate Yellow Grace

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 14, 2024
As we welcome spring with a yellow grace to cherish and celebrate life, we should take some inspiration from Bollywood divas to resemble the glory of mustard fields!
Yellow always comes with the hues of golden, thus a yellow 'Lahenga' is one the best alternatives to reflect the colours of spring. Also, never forget to wear bangles or 'hare kanch ki chudiya' for additional charisma.
A simple naive 'Anarkali Kurta' with floral embroidery is always a win-win for trational occasions. you can put a tiny 'bindi' or wear 'Jhumke' to compliment the outfit.
A silk yellow sari paired with fresh 'Gajra' and dark kohl can also serve the purpose. You can enhance the magic with a necklace and chic make-up.
If you want to follow the colour codes with an experimental design, a sleeveless blouse with slim plates and floral belt will be best for you.
A golden yellow sari with zari work is not just offbeat but a super fancy pickup! Pair this with your favourite set of jwelleries.
If you are looking for an easy option, a kurta with 'chudidar' or 'cigarette trousers' can change the whole style-arthmatics! You can pair this with minimalist jwellery or no-makeup makeup look.
You can also wear a georgette sari to match the furry gush of intoxicated air! Apart from this, a 'kala chashma' is one of those cool accesories that can spice-up the appearance without much hassle.