Esha Gupta Goes Near-Naked In Sheer Corset Gown At Paris Couture Show | Pics Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 07, 2026
Esha Gupta made a striking appearance at the Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week 2026 in a dreamy near-naked couture gown.
The gown featured a structured, see-through corset bodice adorned with intricate floral embroidery, creating a bold yet elegant statement.
The off-shoulder neckline framed her collarbones while the delicate clinch throughout the corset sculpted her silhouette beautifully.
The sheer embroidered upper half seamlessly transitioned into a flowing skirt that added graceful movement.
She skipped any jewellery, allowing the elaborate corset detailing and neckline to remain the centre of attention.
While statement floral crystal earrings added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the ensemble.
Her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted low bun, complementing the sophisticated Parisian couture aesthetic.