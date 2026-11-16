Esha Gupta Dazzles In Mustard Chiffon Saree With Sculpted Cutout Blouse In Her Festive Look

By: Rutunjay D | November 16, 2026
Esha Gupta delivered a striking traditional fashion statement, draped in a vibrant mustard yellow saree from the shelves of designer Ridhi Mehra.
The saree is crafted from lightweight, fluid fabric that drapes effortlessly, allowing its rich, sun-kissed hue to take center stage.
The absolute winner and focal point of the look is an extraordinary heavily embroidered blouse featuring intricate cutout shapes and structured cap sleeves.
The blouse is densely encrusted with colorful resham threads, metallic zardozi work, and shimmering beads that add rich textural depth to the bodice.
Elevating her traditional statement, she wore exquisite Polki and Kundan Chandbali Jhumka earrings featuring intricate metalwork, vibrant green bead drops, and delicate pearl accents from Baijnath Legacy.
Skipping a heavy neckpiece to let the architectural cutout neckline and statement earrings shine, she accessorized with subtle gold bracelets on her wrists.