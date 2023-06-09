English Theatre Veteran Farrokh Mehta Passes Away; Leaving A Legacy

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
Veteran theatre actor-director 91-year-old Farrokh Mehta died on Thursday, June 8 in the early hours at his residence on Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai
He is survived by his wife – a noted Marathi film and theatre director-actor Vijaya Mehta and daughter Anahita Uberoi
Anahita and her father were due to give a virtual talk on ‘English Theatre in Mumbai’ next weekend. “I am going to do it for him,” Anahita said.
Of the several plays that Mehta did including Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq, Partap Sharma’s A Touch of Brightness, and Edward Albee’s The Zoo Story, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman remains the closest to his heart
He had also directed another seven plays for the Theatre Group Bombay (TGB) comprising himself and members like Pearl and Alyque Padamsee, and Gerson da Cunha among others. Besides, he also acted in Gujarati plays and a few Hindi films
While Farrokh was a good friend to many actors from his generation, including Alyque, Pearl, Dolly, Sabira, Dalip Tahil, and Kabir Bedi among others, he was also a favourite of the next generation
