England Cricketer Sam Curran Takes Fiancé Isabella Grace To Wimbledon 2026 Finals Ahead Of IND Vs. ENG ODI Series

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 14, 2026
England all-rounder Sam Curran was spotted at the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles finals on July 12 with his fiancée Isabella Grace.
Isabella took to her Instagram handle to share unseen pictures from their casual outing at the prestigious tournament's final run.
Sam Curran skipped the Wimbledon classic suit-boots & opted for a rather casual outfit. He wore a collared ivory shirt, paired with black pants.
While, Isabella slipped into a sleek sunny halter-neck dress. The butter-yello hued ensemble perfectly accentuated her figure.
She opted for a sunny hat and classic black shades to beat the heat.
Jannik Sinner won the 2026 Wimbledon men's singles title. The world No. 1 defeated Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 in the final to successfully defend his Wimbledon crown.
Sam Curran announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Grace, a British stage and screen actress in November 2025.