Endangered Species Day 2023: 5 species that are at risk of extinction

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023
India is a home to several species of plants, animals, mammals, and reptiles. With about 89 national parks, 18 bio-reserves, and 400 wildlife sanctuaries, increasing hunting and poaching has left several wildlife endangered. Here are five species that are at risk of extinction
Western Hoolock Gibbon: The Western hoolock gibbon is declining due to habitat destruction in various forms and hunting for meat. Over the last 30 years, the population of western hoolock gibbons has declined by almost 90%. It is now considered to be one of the 25 most endangered primate species in the world
Asiatic Lion: They are slightly smaller than African lions. They have a longitudinal fold of skin running along their belly. They face the threats of poaching and habitat fragmentation. In 2020, an Asiatic Lion census was conducted, which showed a 29% rise in the population since 2015, and now around 674 lions are living in the Gir National Park
Blackbuck: Blackbuck (Antilope cervicapra) is the only representative of the genus Antilope and is found in India. The major causes of the disappearance of the blackbuck are poaching, habitat destruction, habitat fragmentation, urbanisation, and neglect
Kashmiri Red Stag: They are known for their giant antlers, bearing 11 to 16 points. They have been hunted over centuries and their habitat destroyed, which has led to a decrease in their population
Lion-Tailed Macaque The lion-tailed macaque are found in the rainforests of the western ghats in India, mainly in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Lion-tailed macaque conservation status had improved from 'endangered' in the first assessment in 1990 to 'vulnerable' in 1994. However, its status has remained 'endangered' since 1996
