Empowering Wisdom: 7 Motivational Quotes By Aurobindo Ghose

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2023
Sri Aurobindo Ghose was an Indian nationalist, yogi, philosopher, maharishi, who also founded the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Pondicherry. Sri Aurobindo was born on August 15, 1872 in Calcutta. On his birth anniversary let us look at 7 of his popular quotes that will motivate you
"In order to see, you have to stop being in the middle of the picture" and "Each victory gained over oneself means new strength to gain more victories" are 2 quotes one should always remember always
"True knowledge is not attained by thinking. It is what you are; it is what you become" and "When Reason died, then Wisdom was born" these 2 quotes that will help you forever
"Our actual enemy is not any force exterior to ourselves, but our own crying weaknesses, our cowardice, our selfishness, our hypocrisy, our purblind sentimentalism"
"Perfect health, sincerity, honesty, straightforwardness, courage, disinterestedness, unselfishness, patience, endurance, perseverance, peace, calm, self control are all things that are taught infinitely better by example than by beautiful speeches"
"Love is the keynote, Joy is the music, Knowledge is the performer, the Infinite all is the composer and audience"
"Courage and love are the only indispensable virtues; even if all the others are eclipsed or fall asleep, these two will save the soul alive"
