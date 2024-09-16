EMMY's 2024: From Selena Gomez To Nicola Coughlan, Celebs Dazzle In Their Best Fashion Game On The Red Carpet

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 16, 2024
The Emmy awards 2024's red carpet saw some of the most popular celebrities throwing their best glam and glitter. Jennfier Anniston wore a custom white Oscar de la Renta dress and accesorised it with jewelleries from Tiffany & co.
Mindy Kaling opted for a sculpted off-shoulder gown from Indian designer Gaurav Gupta
Nicola Coughlan went metal with this off-shoulder sculpted ensemble by designer Prabal Gurung. This dress featured a peplum waist and pencil skirt below
Sofia Vegera went classic with her red sultry Dolce and Gabbana gown
Tayloy Perez kept in stylish in custom Chocolatey Gucci
Selena Gomez looked stunning as always in this custom Ralph Lauren balck velvet gown. She accesorised with Tiffany & co. jewellry
Catherine O'Hara, popularly known as Moira from 'Schitts Creek' looked ethereal in this beige crystallised gown
Meryl Streep wowed her fans in this Bariecore-coded-power suit featuring a jacket, pink shirt with bow and wide legged pants
Singer Rita Ora dazzled in a Tamara Ralph FW24 Couture pink gown