Embark On A Wildlife Adventure: 10 National Parks You Shouldn't Miss In India

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023

Gir National Park, Gujarat- the home of the 'King' aka the Asiatic Lion

Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand

Hemis National Park, Ladakh known for its snow leopards

Pench, Madhya Pradesh

Kaziranga National Park, Assam- the home of the one horned Rhinoceros

Sunderbans, West Bengal - Famous as the fortress of the Royal Bengal Tiger

Periyar National Park, Kerala

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Mudumalai National Park, Tamil Nadu

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

