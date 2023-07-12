Embark On A Wildlife Adventure: 10 National Parks You Shouldn't Miss In India

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023
Gir National Park, Gujarat- the home of the 'King' aka the Asiatic Lion
Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand
Hemis National Park, Ladakh known for its snow leopards
Pench, Madhya Pradesh
Kaziranga National Park, Assam- the home of the one horned Rhinoceros
Sunderbans, West Bengal - Famous as the fortress of the Royal Bengal Tiger
Periyar National Park, Kerala
Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh
Mudumalai National Park, Tamil Nadu
Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan
Thanks For Reading!