Elevate Your Summer Basic White Look With These Trendy Style

By: Rahul M | April 20, 2024
One of the easiest and quickest ways to style your basic white top is by pairing it with denim jeans. It is a simple yet stylish look for a day out during the summer.
Instagram | Kritika Khurana
Elevate your basic white tee by styling it with a silk skirt. It's trendy, and it's summery!
Instagram | Aashna Hegde
If you don't have a silk skirt, then a denim skirt is also a great alternative that pairs well with a white top. Denim can never go wrong with white.
Instagram | Unnati Malharkar
You can always style a jumpsuit with a basic white shirt and t-shirt. It gives the perfect streetwear aesthetics.
Instagram | Aashna Shroff
A short skirt also works best with white. Try accessorising your look by adding stockings, bows and beautiful footwear.
Instagram | Sejal Kumar
You can even go for an all-white look by pairing your white top with white trousers or pants. Diamond and silver jewellery complement the look more.
Instagram | Masoom Minawala Mehta
A basic white shirt and pants are comfortable and a stylish look for the hot weather. Pair it with cool glasses and a bag.
Instagram | Anushka Sen