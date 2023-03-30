Eiffel Tower Day: Know more about the iconic monument

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023
Eiffel Tower Day is celebrated on March 31 to commemorate the inaugural anniversary of the Eiffel Tower
This iconic monument was unveiled to the world on this day in 1889 and is one of the most remarkable wonders of the world
Standing at 1,063 feet, the Eiffel Tower overlooks the city of Paris and symbolizes the triumph of modern engineering and western civilization
The first floor of the Eiffel Tower is home to a working post office. You can send mail to any corner of the world and the receiver will be honored with a unique stamp
The Eiffel Tower contains 18,000 different metal parts. In pic: During New Year Eve
The monument is considered to be one of the most preferred places in the world for love proposal
Best place to go for a glamorous photoshoot
