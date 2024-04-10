Eid Al-Fitr 2024: Top 7 Indian Mosques You Must Visit This Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | April 10, 2024
Jama Masjid, located in India's capital, is the largest mosque in the world. This remarkable structure holds immense religious significance in Islam. The mosque's decoration with red sandstone and marble is a sight not to be missed, especially during Eid.
Photo Via Twitter
The Mughal emperor Aurangzeb built the Moti Masjid, also known as the Pearl Mosque, inside Agra Fort during the 17th century. The mosque, made of white marble, is a stunning sight to behold.
Indo Islamic Culture/X
Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah is a highly esteemed and sacred Islamic site located in the national capital of Delhi. The tomb was constructed by Muhammad bin Tughluq in 1325 and is renowned for its impressive big white dome, which adds to its allure and beauty.
Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah/X
Charminar represents four minarets around a mosque located in Hyderabad. Built in 1591, the mosque's ancient walls tell the stories of the Qutub Shahi dynasty.
Ram/X
The Haji Ali Dargah is located in the coastal area of Mumbai and was constructed in the 19th century in remembrance of Sayyed Pir Haji Ali Shah Bukhari.
Canva
Nagina Masjid, a beautiful white marble mosque, is located within Agra Fort and was built by Shah Jahan, who also constructed the Taj Mahal.
Mosques Of India/ X
Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra is a historic mosque located in the city of Ajmer, in the state of Rajasthan, India. It was built by Qutb-ud-Din-Aibak in 1192 CE, making it one of the oldest mosques in the country. According to reports, a part of the mosque was constructed in just two and a half days, which is why it is called Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra.
Nattha/X