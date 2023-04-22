Eid 2023: 8 ethnic outfits worn by Bollywood divas for styling inspiration on Eid evening party

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023
Sara Ali Khan's white sharara set with a long jacket will look royal and elegant
Anushka Sharma's green saree is perfect for your Eid evening party
Want to try Indo-western look? Wear something like Alia Bhatt
A saree like Katrina Kaif is easy to style and looks great
Go for an embroidered rani pink ethnic sharara like Janhvi Kapoor to bring out the vibrant festive look
A lehenga choli would look good too like Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Avoid doing heavy makeup and go for a choker set, studs and bangles
If you don't want to spend much time in getting ready for the Eid party, a peacock blue or any vibrant-coloured ethnic outfit with oxidised long earrings could be your styling guide
