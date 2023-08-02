Eating After 8 pm? Make It Healthy With These 8 Tasty Snacks

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
Greek Yogurt with Berries: A serving of Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries is a good source of protein and antioxidants. Opt for plain yogurt to avoid added sugars
Carrots with Hummus: This combination provides a mix of fiber, vitamins, and healthy fats. Hummus made from chickpeas is a delicious and nutritious dip
Sliced Apples with Peanut Butter: Apple slices paired with almond, peanut, or cashew butter make a satisfying and filling snack
Cottage Cheese with Pineapple: Cottage cheese is rich in protein and pairs well with the natural sweetness of pineapple chunks
Whole Grain Crackers with Avocado: Choose whole-grain crackers and top them with sliced avocado for a dose of healthy fats and fiber
Popcorn: Opt for air-popped or lightly seasoned popcorn. Avoid adding excessive butter or salt for a healthier option
Herbal Tea with Honey: If you prefer a warm beverage, try a cup of caffeine-free herbal tea with a touch of honey for natural sweetness
Nuts with Dark chocolate: This is a deadly combo that is delicious and satisfying snack for those craving something sweet and crunchy after 8 pm
