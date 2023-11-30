Eat, Pray, Love: 5 Places In India For That Much Needed Spiritual Retreat

By: Manoj J | November 30, 2023
If you are not getting time for yourself and feeling overwhelmed with personal and professional stress, it's time for you to take a break and run away to the Hills for complete distress. We pick some of the best retreat destinations in India
Varanasi: One of the oldest cities in India, Varanasi is home to spirituality and peace. With the ancient temples, the Ganges and delicious street food, the city makes for a perfect destination for a spiritual retreat. Walk through the ghats of the Ganges and attend morning aarti, while you stay in any of the Ashrams in the city.
Dharmshala and McLeod Ganj: Situated in the Dhaulandhar range of the Himalayas, these two towns are the residence of the Dalai Lama. Stay at the Buddhist monastery for a completely relaxing and positive practice. Tushita Meditation Centre is one of the famous places
Yoga Ashram in Uttarakhand is home to several retreat places and one of them is Yoga Ashram. They offer many packages for yoga, wellness and overall well-being. The accommodation is simple and you get hygienic food. The evening satsang is the highlight of the complete program
Ashtanga Vinyasa: Different types of meditation programs including Osho meditation, help create a balanced inner spirit. The entire retreat program includes yoga classes, Ayurvedic therapies and overall wellness programs
Isha Foundation Ashram: One of the best places to find your inner peace, Isha Foundation near Coimbatore is a must-visit place for everyone. You can stay here and without doing any courses, participate in daily yoga and meditation sessions
Thanks For Reading!