Easter 2023: 5 food and cocktail combinations that are perfect for your dinner party

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 06, 2023
When it comes to food and drink, there are never ending scrumptious assortments to choose from. But some flavours just intrinsically go together better than others. And when it comes to Easter lunch and dinner, it has to be special and something that is loved by everyone
Ahead of Easter this Sunday, April 9, we got in touch with Sandeep Singh Katiyar, CEO of The Finch, Mumbai to get the list of immaculate food and cocktail pairings that belong together for your feast or cocktail party in the evening
Mushroom Galouti & Bird Cage Tequila: This irresistible Mughlai food is reminiscent of the Nawabi and the Mughal glory and when combined with our Birdcage tequila with orange liqueur makes for a perfect starter over conversation. You can pair the starters with Yukina Snow Princess cocktail to give it a magical start
Delhi 6 famous chicken curry & outbreak cocktail: Delhi 6 is famous for its flavorful and aromatic spices and is best enjoyed with special Out Break cocktail - scotch whisky mixed with maceration on red wine with various fruits, rose nectar, and melon liqueur. You can also pair this with Bird Cage Tequila
Spicy Rock Chicken Fingers & Andheri Gin: The tender chicken and a melange of spicy spices, coated in Cajun breading, and fried to perfection make this appetizer perfect for all your occasions. It takes you to a different world of experience when served with our green apple & pomegranate ice cubes infused Andheri Gin. You can also pair this with Bandra Gin
Beetroot Halwa Canoli with Rabri Foam & Powari Gin Cocktail: The powari gin cocktail is the perfect complement to the sweetness of the dish, making it a truly indulgent experience. Colaba cocktail is also a decadent pairing option
Dimsum & rhythms espresso martini cocktail: Activated charcoal dumplings with broccoli almond goes best with an old espresso Martini twisted with ever-so-magical Baileys and chocolate powder and coffee beans. Whether you're looking for a new way to enjoy your favourite Chinese dish or simply want to try something different, this unique pairing is sure to impress
