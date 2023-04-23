Dubai opens its first crocodile park; all you need to know about it

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 23, 2023
Dubai opened doors to its first Crocodile Park- 'Dubai Crocodile Park' on April 18
Twitter/Moguman
Dubai Crocodile Park is a unique experience for visitors as they get to see 250 Nile crocodiles of all ages from a safe distance
Dubai Life
The park is located in Dubai’s Mushrif, right next to Mushrif Park is open daily from 10am to 10pm
Dubai Life
There is a museum dedicated to fostering information where visitors can learn about the history and future of crocodiles
South View School Dubai
The park also features a host of family-friendly experiences, including a dedicated one-of-a-kind natural history museum, an African lake-themed aquarium, and large outdoor landscaped areas
Dubai Life
Tickets can be purchased at the door. It’s Dhs95 per adult and Dhs75 per child
Twitter/Moguman
Visitors can experience 150 adult crocs, out of which 30 are male, and 120 are female. This has been deliberately done to maintain the 1:4 ratio
Twitter/Moguman
