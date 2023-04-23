Dubai opens its first crocodile park; all you need to know about it

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 23, 2023

Dubai opened doors to its first Crocodile Park- 'Dubai Crocodile Park' on April 18

Dubai Crocodile Park is a unique experience for visitors as they get to see 250 Nile crocodiles of all ages from a safe distance

The park is located in Dubai’s Mushrif, right next to Mushrif Park is open daily from 10am to 10pm

There is a museum dedicated to fostering information where visitors can learn about the history and future of crocodiles

The park also features a host of family-friendly experiences, including a dedicated one-of-a-kind natural history museum, an African lake-themed aquarium, and large outdoor landscaped areas

Tickets can be purchased at the door. It’s Dhs95 per adult and Dhs75 per child

Visitors can experience 150 adult crocs, out of which 30 are male, and 120 are female. This has been deliberately done to maintain the 1:4 ratio

