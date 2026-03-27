Dripping In Sequins, Disha Patani Slays In A Figure-Hugging Backless Gown

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 27, 2026
Disha Patani recently delivered pure red-carpet magic in a custom ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock.
The gown featured a fully embellished silhouette, adorned with intricate sequins and crystals that shimmered beautifully under the lights.
The standout detail was the halter neckline, which added a bold, contemporary edge while highlighting her toned shoulders.
Strategic cut-out detailing at the waist enhanced the outfit’s sultry appeal, balancing glamour with modern design.
A dramatic floor-length train trailed behind, adding a regal and high-fashion finish to the look.
Disha kept her accessories minimal with delicate rings and subtle earrings, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point.
Her dewy makeup with glossy lips and defined eyes perfectly complemented the sparkle of the ensemble.