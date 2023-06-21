Dragon Boat Festival: 8 Images That Will Give You A Virtual Tour Of China's Annual Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday that is celebrated on the 5th day of the 5th month of the lunar calendar. This year the festival falls on June 22
The festival has a history of over 2,000 years and is widely celebrated in China and other East Asian countries. It is predominantly known for its boat races
The Dragon Boat Festival is held to commemorate the famous Chinese poet and statesman Qu Yuan, who lived during the Warring States period of ancient China. Qu Yuan was a loyal minister who drowned himself in the Miluo River as an act of protest against corruption and political turmoil
According to legend, people raced in their boats to save him or retrieve his body, which is why dragon boat races are a central part of the festival
Dragon boat races involve teams of rowers paddling in long, narrow boats decorated like dragons that take place in rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water
In recent years, the festival has gained popularity and there are LED shows organised at night to commerate the event
Another significant tradition during the Dragon Boat Festival is the consumption of zongzi, a sticky rice dumpling wrapped in bamboo leaves that are steamed and are eaten as a festival food
The Dragon Boat Festival is a vibrant and exciting celebration that is associated with various customs and beliefs to ward off evil spirits and protect against disease
