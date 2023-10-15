Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: 7 Inspiring Quotes By Missile Man Of India

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam also known as the 'Missile Man of India,' was a renowned Indian scientist who was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He served as India's 11th president. He inspired millions with his vision for a prosperous India and worked at DRDO for over 40 years. He passed away on July 27, 2015. His birth anniversary is celebrated as World Students Day