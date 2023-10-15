Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: 7 Inspiring Quotes By Missile Man Of India

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam also known as the 'Missile Man of India,' was a renowned Indian scientist who was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He served as India's 11th president. He inspired millions with his vision for a prosperous India and worked at DRDO for over 40 years. He passed away on July 27, 2015. His birth anniversary is celebrated as World Students Day
Here are the inspiring quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. "Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career." In pic: Young APJ Abdul Kalam with Vikram Sarabhai
“To succeed in life and achieve results, you must understand and master three mighty forces— desire, belief, and expectation."
"If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun."
"We should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us."
"To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."
"One of the very important characteristics of a student is to question. Let the students ask questions."
“Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.”
