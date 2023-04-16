Don't read this at night; 5 mind-blowing facts about BATS

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 16, 2023
International Bat Appreciation Day is observed on April 17 and it is a day to remember the mammals who can scare you during the night.
Here are 5 mind-blowing facts about bats.
(1) Bats can eat up to 3,000 insects in a night
Gold Country Bat Project
(2) Without bats, there would be no bananas, avocados and mangoes as these fruits depend on bats for pollination.
El Yunque National Forest - Nature & Science
(3) Not all bats are nocturnal. But those who are can find their food in total darkness by echolocation.
Pixabay
(4) Baby bats are called pups. So, you now know that dogs aren’t the only ones with pups.
Photo by Alan Cressler, USGS
(5) Bats may be small, but they’re fast little creatures who can cover over 100 miles per hour.
Wikimedia Commons
