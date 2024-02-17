Don't Like Fish? Use Flax Seeds For Omega-3 Intake; Aids In Weight Control, Cholesterol Management

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 17, 2024
Fish is known as the best source of Omega-3, but many people do't like the particular smell and taste of fish recipes! Thus, they can pick-up flax seeds as an alternative for their daily-dose of Omega-3 fatty acids to invoke a healthy-wealthy fortune.
Pinterest/Canva
Flax seeds can fulfill the requirment of Omega-3 along with nourishing our body with protein, fiber, zink, iron, copper and vitamin B6.
Pinterest/Canva
Consuming flax-seeds on a daily basis can boost-up metabolism and help us to manage cholesterol and weight.
Pinterest/Canva
As Omgea-3 fatty acids are crucial for the health of heart, a moderate consumption of flax seeds can reinforce many positive changes.
Pinterest/Canva
The demand of flax-seeds has mounted in past few years, because they infuse the beauty-recipes to illuminate skin and add shine to hair.
Pinterest/Canva
While the fiber can fortify digestive system, blood-sugar and mitigate the risks of cancer.
Pinterest/Canva
We can use roasted crunchy flax seeds in your breakfast, snacks, and daily meals to achieve health and fitness goals in a natural way.