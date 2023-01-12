Do you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a watchman before becoming an actor? Check the occupation of these 8 celebrities

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023
No one will ever believe that Rajnikanth worked as a coolie, carpenter and a bus conductor before becoming a superstar
Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a watchman for almost two years before becoming an acclaimed actor
Before coming to Hollywood, dashing Brad Pitt used to wear a fancy chicken suit for a fast food chain
Before American rapper Kanye became 'The Kanye West' he used to fold clothes at Gap
Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar worked as a waiter, chef, a travel agent, a jewellery salesman and a martial arts teacher before becoming 'Khiladi of Bollywood'
Before Madonna turned into a sensational pop singer, she was a waitress at Dunkin Donuts in New York
Arshad Warsi was a door-to-door cosmetic salesman before becoming our very loved 'Circuit' (a famous character in Munnabhai movie)
Randeep Hooda has worked as a waiter and car washer before becoming a Bollywood actor
