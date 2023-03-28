Do Mermaids exist in real life? Interesting facts about the aquatic creature

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023
Are Mermaids real or fictional? As we observe International Mermaid Day on March 29, take a look at some interesting facts about the aquatic creature that appears in folklores, movies, comics, and so on.
To begin with identifying a mermaid, the character carries features of both humans and fishes. They have an upper body of a human and the tail of a fish.
In European folklore, mermaids and mermen were natural beings who, like fairies, had magical and prophetic powers.
Are they real? Can one spot a mermaid on Earth?
Reports suggest that there are no evidences to prove the existence of mermaids on this planet or even claim that they exist in real life.
However, several tourist sites host Mermaid Shows with trained artists who swim and pose as the folklore-based aquatic creature.
Where can you get this real life experience and enjoying sighting mermaids? Some of the regions include Florida, Vietnam, and China.