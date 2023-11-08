Diwali Special: These Unique Millet-Based Recipes Are Must-Try

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2023
As we end the year of millets and welcome the festivities, let's not forget that these grains are not just for the health-conscious. They are for the sweet-toothed, the traditionalists, and the innovators in the kitchen
With the guidance of culinary experts and a dash of creativity, millets can transform the dessert scene, making it possible to indulge in sweets that are both delicious and nutritious. Here's to the tiny grains with a mighty potential to revolutionise sweet treats
Chef Deepak, at The Tigress Resort and Spa, Ranthambore tells us the recipes of Millet Pudding, Millet Halwa, and Millet Bars that are healthy and apt for festivities
Millet Pudding: Cook millets in milk and sugar, flavoured with vanilla or cardamom. Cook the millet and stir the mixture until it thickens. Put it in the fridge and serve it like pudding
Millet Halwa: Cook millet grains with ghee, sugar, and milk till it thickens. Add saffron, chopped nuts, and raisins for extra flavour and bite. Serve the halwa warm, or at room temperature
Millet Bars: Combine cooked and cooled millet grains with nut butter, honey (or maple syrup if you're vegan), dried fruits and nuts. Combine the ingredients and press in a baking case before chilling until firm. Healthy and portable bars cut into bars
