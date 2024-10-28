Diwali 2024: Why Is God Dhanvantri Celebrated On Dhanteras?

By: Manasi Kamble | October 28, 2024
Dhanvantari, also known as Dhanvamtari, means 'moving in a curve' in Sanskrit (धन्वन्तरि).
Dhanvantri is regarded as the God of Ayurveda according to Purans
Dhanvantari is often depicted with four arms, holding a pot of nectar, herbs, and sometimes a book.
In mythology, it is said that Dhanvantari came out of the cosmic ocean of milk to rescue the heavenly creatures.
Prayers for good health are offered to Dhanvantari on Dhanteras, which falls two days prior to Diwali. Devotees pray to the diety by chanting his mantra (ॐ धन्वंतराये नमः)
Dhanvantari, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is the Hindu deity associated with health, healing, and Ayurvedic medicine, also known as Ayurveda.
Dhanvantari is known as the ancestor of Divodasa, a legendary King of Kashi in the Vishnu Purana.
