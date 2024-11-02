Diwali 2024: What Is The Story Behind Bhai Dooj?

By: Manasi Kamble | November 02, 2024
Bhai Dooj is a day to celebrate the bond between siblings.
Bhai Dooj in northern India concludes Diwali, observed on the second day of Kartik. It highlights sibling bonds, love, and care.
Sisters tie sacred thread on their brother's wrist, apply tilak. Brothers give gift, seek blessings from sisters during Bhai Dooj.
After Lord Krishna defeated Narakasura, visited Subhadra, and received sweets, flowers, and a tilak. Possible origin of Bhai Dooj.
Hindu myth says Bhai Dooj started when Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after defeating Narakasura. She welcomed him with sweets, flowers, tilak, and a dry coconut for luck.
Yama visited Yamuna with warm welcome, blessing her, symbolizing sibling bond's protective nature on this day.
Yama visits sister Yamuna, who welcomes him with tilak and food. Yama grants her a boon, saying sisters who do the same will be blessed with longevity and prosperity.
Devdutt Patnaik
