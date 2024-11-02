Diwali 2024: What Is The Story Behind Bhai Dooj?

By: Manasi Kamble | November 02, 2024

Bhai Dooj is a day to celebrate the bond between siblings.

Pinterest

Bhai Dooj in northern India concludes Diwali, observed on the second day of Kartik. It highlights sibling bonds, love, and care.

Pinterest

Sisters tie sacred thread on their brother's wrist, apply tilak. Brothers give gift, seek blessings from sisters during Bhai Dooj.

Pinterest

After Lord Krishna defeated Narakasura, visited Subhadra, and received sweets, flowers, and a tilak. Possible origin of Bhai Dooj.

Pinterest

Hindu myth says Bhai Dooj started when Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after defeating Narakasura. She welcomed him with sweets, flowers, tilak, and a dry coconut for luck.

Pinterest

Yama visited Yamuna with warm welcome, blessing her, symbolizing sibling bond's protective nature on this day.

Pinterest

Yama visits sister Yamuna, who welcomes him with tilak and food. Yama grants her a boon, saying sisters who do the same will be blessed with longevity and prosperity.

Devdutt Patnaik

Thanks For Reading!

Diwali 2024: 5 Different Ways Bhai Dooj Is Celebrated In Different Regions
Find out More