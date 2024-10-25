Diwali 2024: DIY Diya Ideas To Celebrate This Auspicious Festival In Eco-Friendly Way

By: Manasi Kamble | October 25, 2024

Diya stand made out of spoons. Cut the spherical heads and piece them together in diserable shape with a hot glue and later add led diya on the centre.

Bangle diya DIY idea by collecting a few of your beautiful bangles and align them, glue it togther and place LED light diya in the centre

Clean the arcylic paint bottles fill water and oil in it. place cotton and you have a DIY Arcylic Bottle Diya

Take a empty perfume bottle, clean it thotough;y, add cotton and oil to make your resuable DIY diya

Clean the coconut shell and add wax in it along with a thread thicking out of it. After the wax cools down, you will have a DIY Coconut Diya ready

Make straws out of newspaper and turn them in the shape of diya an glue the peices together. Decorate the diya and you will have ab eco-friendly diya aty home

Instead of buying traditional glay diya that are fragiile, you can shape your own diya with a clay dough in the way u want

Gather sticks and join them together in a cylinderical shape and place LED lights at the centre

To re-use you diwali decoration as home decor, tin box diya DIY idea will make wonders. Simply tie jute threads to the tin box and place LED candles inside.

Atta diya DIY idea. One of the most eco-friendly ways is to mold the atta the shape you wish it to be in and make a space for oil and thread.

