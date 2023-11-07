Diwali 2023: 7 Indoor Games To Make Your House Party Entertaining For Guests

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2023

Diwali is a time for house parties and family gatherings. Parties call for some fun nights with games and the most popular games in Indian household is Antaskshari and Dumb Charades. These games can be played solo or with teams

There won't be any Diwali party without some card games. You can play classy Rummy, Poker, Teen Patti. You can also try playing card games like UNO

Zenga is another popualr game that can be used to play by many participants. You can play solo or with teams

Is it even a diwali party, if there is no HOuse or Tambola. Get ready to win some prizes with fastes 5, first line, second line and full housie

Ping Pong and other glass games are all about the fun. These games are simply perfect for the big night

Pictionary is another popualr game, where you draw the object or the given word and let the people guess. It is fun, and No you do not need to be an expert in drawing for playing the game

Who can forget Karaoke? This isn't a game per say, but its something that you simply cannot miss

