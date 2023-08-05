Divine Marvels: 10 Temples In Odisha That Will Leave You Awestruck

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023

Jagannath Temple, Puri is the most popular temple in Odisha. It is one of the temple from the Char Dham

Lingaraja Temple, Bhubaneshwar is the largest temple in Bhubaneshwar

Mukteshwara Temple, Bhubaneswar is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva

Konark Sun Temple is amongst the few Sun temples in India

Parsurameswara Temple in Bhubaneswar

Brahmeswara Temple located in Bhubaneswar is one of the oldest temples in India

Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar

Maa Tara Tarini Maha Shaktipeeth in Ganjam District is located at Kumari hills on the bank of river Rushikulya

Ananta Vasudeva Temple, Bhubaneswar

Chausath Yogini Temple, Hirapur

