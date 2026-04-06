Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In A Curve-Hugging Cozy Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 06, 2026
Disha Patani dropped pictures from her striking appearance at a recent event in Mumbai, embracing a bold Y2K-inspired look by Juicy Couture.
She wore a skin-tight diamanté modal hoodie featuring a crystal “Juicy” logo at the back, priced at ₹8,499, adding sparkle to the athleisure fit.
The fitted hoodie with a zip & front pockets. The actor added deep neckline to gave the look a sultry yet sporty edge.
She paired it with matching body-hugging tracksuit bottoms that also featured the signature crystal “Juicy” logo on the hips.
Disha kept her styling minimal, letting the statement outfit remain the focal point.
She styled her hair in long, voluminous waves, lending a glamorous touch to the sporty ensemble.
The coordinated set created a sleek, sculpted silhouette, highlighting her toned physique as the look perfectly balanced comfort and high-fashion.