Discovering Paradise: 7 Must-See Locations In The Stunning Maldives

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 16, 2023
Maldives is a tropical paradise for beach lovers. The country offers Visa on arrival for Indian Passport holders which makes it a much loved travel destination for Indians. From stunning overwater bungalows to budget hotels, the country has many options. Here are 7 must visit locations in island country
Unsplash
Male: The capital city of the Maldives is a vibrant hub that offers a blend of traditional culture and modern amenities. Make sure to go shopping in the bustling markets and visit the Grand Friday Mosque to experience local life
Unsplash
Vaadhoo Island: The island known for its bioluminescent beach-offers a unique natural phenomenon where the shoreline glows in the dark due to the presence of phytoplankton
National Museum of Maldives: Located in the capital city of Male, the museum is a showcases the rich cultural history and heritage of the nation. From ancient relics to intricate pieces of art, the museum provides a captivating journey through the diverse and fascinating history of the Maldives
Unsplash
Baa Atoll: A UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Baa Atoll is a haven for nature enthusiasts and divers. It's home to Hanifaru Bay, where you can witness the incredible annual gathering of manta rays and whale sharks
Ari Atoll: This atoll is famous for its luxury resorts and stunning coral reefs. It's a popular destination for snorkeling, diving, and water sports. The marine life here is diverse and vibrant
Unsplash
Sultan Park: Situated in the heart of Male, this park is a serene oasis of greenery and tranquility. With its lush gardens, scenic pathways, and remnants of historical structures, the park provides a soothing respite in the bustling city
Addu Atoll: This island is known for its unique geography, featuring several connected islands. It offers a different side of the Maldives with historical sites, lush landscapes, and a more relaxed atmosphere
Thanks For Reading!