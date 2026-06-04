Dino Morea Explores Royal Palaces & Culture Of Rajasthan With Regal Charm & 'Prince Energy'

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 04, 2026
Dino Morea recently shared pictures from his recent project where he was seen exploring royal palaces from Rajasthan.
The former supermodel and Indian actor was seen donning traditiohal Indian clothes and posing for pictures against the scenic backgrounds.
Morea wearing a royal blue Nehru jacket paired with white kurta.
In another visual he was seen receiving a grand welcome and warm hospitality, something synonymous with Rajasthan.
In one of the pictures he was seen posing with a breathtaking background of a tiger's skin mounted on a wall.
In one of the looks he was seen wearing a gold-ivory kurta with an intricated jacket on it and paired with white pants.
"You look like real Raj gharana Prince," one user commented on Instagram as Morea continue to win hearts with his regal charm.