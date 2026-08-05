Diana Penty Exudes Old Hollywood Glam In Figure-Hugging Black Corset Gown With Daring Thigh-High Slit

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 05, 2026
Diana Penty's latest all-black ensemble is a masterclass in understated glamour, proving that a monochrome look can be just as striking as a colourful couture moment.
She slipped into a structured strapless corset top featuring a sleek off-shoulder neckline that beautifully highlighted her collarbones and shoulders.
The sharply tailored corset hugged her waist perfectly, creating a sculpted silhouette while adding a modern, red-carpet-ready edge.
A delicate vertical embellished detail running down the centre of the corset became the standout feature, lending the outfit a subtle touch of sparkle without overpowering the look.
She paired the corset with a luxurious satin skirt that flowed effortlessly, balancing the structured bodice with soft, fluid draping.
A thigh-high slit introduced just the right amount of boldness, adding a contemporary, glamorous finish while elongating her frame.