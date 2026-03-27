Dhurandhar: The Revenge's Assistant Director Is Truly A 'Sundari'; Ranveer Singh Pours All His Hearts

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 27, 2026
While fever of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has gripped across the cinelovers; several people connected to the film across the domains are being hailed for their immense efforts and inside stories.
One such crew member from Aditya Dhar's team is, Anoushka Dasgupta who worked as second assistant director of the film.
While her heartfelt post on the film's success is going viral on social media, netizens are also praising her adorable looks.
With her natural curly hair, soft makeup and on point outfits she is winning hearts on the Internet.
Anoushka Dasgupta with Ranveer Singh during the shoot of Dhurandhar.
In one of her posts on the film, Ranveer Singh also poured hearts in the comments section.