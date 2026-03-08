Dhanashree Verma Looks Etheral In Floral Lehenga, Short-Cape Blouse For Wedding

By: Aanchal C | March 08, 2026
Reality star and dancer Dhanashree Verma recently delighted her followers by sharing a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram from a recent wedding outing
The actress exuded regal elegance in a breathtaking gold lehenga, featuring a voluminous skirt adorned with multi-hued floral embroidery
The lehenga skirt was paired with a dazzling gold blouse, boasting off a strappy sleeves, a plunging neckline and intricate zari detailing
Instead of a classic dupatta, Dhanashree styled her look with a cape-style ivory jacket, donning delicate borders
Keeping the accessories equally opulent, she donned a statement neckpiece, sleek bracelets and a stack of bold diamond rings
Dhanashree's makeup was equally glowing with a luminous base, shimmering eyes, rosy cheeks, mascara-coated lashes and nude lips
She rounded off her desi glam with middle-parted straight hairdo, oozing the perfect wedding-guest look