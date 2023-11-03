Desiring A Well-Toned Body Like Disha Patani? Try These Exercises Suggested By Her Fitness Trainer Rajendra Dhole

Bollywood Actress Disha Patani often posts videos of her gym workout on Instagram and definitely, it requires a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication to maintain a well-toned body like the 'Malang' actress. Recently, her fitness trainer Rajendra Dhole revealed the secret exercises that the actress swears by to remain in shape. He shared a post on his Instagram account in which he mentioned being asked by several people about Disha's fitness regime.

Pic credit: Instagram- Disha Patani