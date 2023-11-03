Desiring A Well-Toned Body Like Disha Patani? Try These Exercises Suggested By Her Fitness Trainer Rajendra Dhole

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2023
Bollywood Actress Disha Patani often posts videos of her gym workout on Instagram and definitely, it requires a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication to maintain a well-toned body like the 'Malang' actress. Recently, her fitness trainer Rajendra Dhole revealed the secret exercises that the actress swears by to remain in shape. He shared a post on his Instagram account in which he mentioned being asked by several people about Disha's fitness regime.
Pic credit: Instagram- Disha Patani
He further added that Disha works 6 days a week taking care of her nutrition, and doing low-intensity cardio, and intense workouts. He suggested doing 4 major exercises for building strong aesthetic glutes which include squats, hip thrusts (pin-loaded), sumo or belt squats and high-box step-ups.
Pic credit: Instagram- Disha Patani
Squats: It targets leg muscles and strengthen tendons, bones, and ligaments. It is good for making knees stronger. It may build stronger bones by improving bone mineral density.
Pic credit: Canva
Hip thrust: It strengthens the glutes and quadriceps. It is good for athletes to improve their performance and helps in better balance. It is great for people doing desk jobs and sitting for a long time at one place. This exercise will improve their posture. It strengthens lower back and knees.
Pic credit: Canva
Sumo or belt squats: It works well for the inner thighs, glutes, and adductor muscles whereas a belt squat effectively targets leg muscles- quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. It enhances the body's flexibility. Sumo squats reduces lower back strain.
Pic credit: Canva
High box assisted step-ups: It target the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, engage core muscles and improve balance and stability. Before doing any exercise please take proper training and guidance.
Pic credit: Canva
