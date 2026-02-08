'If Gorgeousness Could Speak': Deepika Padukone Is A 'Modern Butterfly' In All-Black Custom Gaurav Gupta Ensemble

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 08, 2026
Deepika Padukone turned heads at a high-profile Cartier gala in Dubai, stepping out in a striking custom Gaurav Gupta couture ensemble.
The look featured a deep-neck, sharply tailored black jacket paired with a sleek, floor-length skirt, creating a powerful yet elegant silhouette.
Her outfit was a reimagined version of Gaurav Gupta’s iconic ‘Starfall’ silhouette, specially customised for Deepika.
The original Starfall design debuted at Paris Fashion Week as part of the designer’s The Divine Androgyne Spring/Summer 2026 couture collection.
Deepika’s version elevated the concept with precision tailoring and sculptural shoulder detailing, adding a commanding presence.
As Cartier’s global brand ambassador, Deepika complemented the outfit with extravagant high jewellery.
She finished the look with a statement diamond-encrusted necklace and matching studs, perfectly aligning couture with Cartier’s iconic sparkle.