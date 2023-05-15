Dating after divorce: 5 tips for women to navigate new relationship after one fails

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023
Diving back into dating post-divorce can feel overwhelming, but the good news is that you’re not alone. First dates can be frightening, exciting, or simply overwhelming, and the only way to find out is to try. It takes more courage to put yourself out there and while the journey can be confusing, it can also be a fulfilling experience if you are ready to fall in love again
Know if you're ready to date again: It’s important to note that the only person who has to sign off on your timeline is you. Your timeline may seem too fast or too slow to others, but if you feel ready, then that’s all that matters
Make an effort and give it time: Take it slow and date at your own pace. It is difficult to find time amidst all the responsibilities, but make it a point to honour your commitment to make time to meet and be with your newly found friend. Making an effort to grow your relationship is important especially if you really feel it’s the right one
Be transparent with your children: If you are thinking of dating as a single mother, have a chat with your kids about the possibility that you might fall in love with someone and help them to be open to you about their feelings. Once you are sure of the relationship, make your kids a part of your dating journey. It will also allow you to understand him as a parent and vice versa
Find a balance: Our children are always our top priority, but that can’t mean you won’t invest time in your romantic relationship. There will be times when your partner and you decide to spend quality time with each other, without the kids around. So find a balance to get to know each other and grow closer.
Communicate with honesty: It’s important to be transparent and honest about your needs and desires, what you’re looking for in a partner and from a relationship, especially if you’re beginning to date again. There is nothing more important than clear and open communication when you’re building your bond. Get to know each other better first, go on online dates before meeting them in person.
