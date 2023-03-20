Dates: 7 Health benefits of consuming the fruit

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2023
Dates are a rich source of antioxidant that help in manage the risk of chronic disease
Dates are high in fiber, that are beneficial for blood sugar control
Eating dates may also improve brain health
For pregnant women, dates have proven to promote and ease late-term labour
Dried date is high on calorie content, ideal food to consume for people who are going to fast
Dates are high in vitamins and minerals that support gut health
Dates are a source of minerals like phosphorus, potassium, calcium and magnesium that support bone health
