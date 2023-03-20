Dates: 7 Health benefits of consuming the fruit

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2023

Dates are a rich source of antioxidant that help in manage the risk of chronic disease

Dates are high in fiber, that are beneficial for blood sugar control

Eating dates may also improve brain health

For pregnant women, dates have proven to promote and ease late-term labour

Dried date is high on calorie content, ideal food to consume for people who are going to fast

Dates are high in vitamins and minerals that support gut health

Dates are a source of minerals like phosphorus, potassium, calcium and magnesium that support bone health

