Cycling: For Health Benefits, Sustainable Travel And The Art Of Balance

By: Mariyam Usmani | March 13, 2024
Wrapped in childhood nostalgia, bicycle is probably the first vehicle that you have driven during the most happy days of your life. You can still try 'cycling' to improve your health, release negativity, and show solidarity with environmental causes.
Bicycles are environment friendly, thus they mitigate pollution risks and emerge as the best travel option for nearby destinations without the loads of fuel or extra maintenance.
You can also counter negative outbursts of stress and anxiety by adding this to your exercise routine. It helps you cope better with daily pressures.
Apart from increasing cognitive abilities, this is also a good practice for evaporating the risks of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other gruesome ailments.
From the weight-loss journey to targeted health goals, you can boost your stamina and muscle strength through cycling while getting active in a light way.
Cycling is also an art of finding the perfect balance between mind, soul and body. Cycling gives ample space to breathe and refresh existential capabilities.