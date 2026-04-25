'Crushing Harder': Shruti Haasan Radiates Elegance In Bold Red Lehenga Saree; Netizens React

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 25, 2026
Shruti Haasan exudes timeless elegance in a striking red lehenga saree, blending classic Indian aesthetics with a modern silhouette.
Her ensemble comes from Chamee & Palak and is priced at ₹48,000, reflecting luxury craftsmanship and intricate detailing.
The outfit features a Jamewar pre-draped lehenga saree, offering the grace of a saree with the convenience of a contemporary drape.
The fabric is adorned with finely woven buttis, adding subtle texture and richness to the vibrant red base.
Her statement blouse stands out with heavy embellishments including zari work, sequins, pearls, threadwork and stone detailing.
Shruti keeps her styling minimal yet impactful with traditional jhumka earrings, allowing the outfit to take center stage.
Makeup is kept soft and radiant with nude tones, letting her natural features and the bold outfit shine through effortlessly.