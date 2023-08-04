Craft Beer Delight: 7 Microbreweries To Experience In Mumbai This International Beer Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2023

Mumbai had a growing craft beer scene with several microbreweries that beer enthusiasts could explore. Here are 7 Microbreweries you must visit in Mumbai

Gateway Taproom located in Bandra Kurla Complex, offers a range of craft beers and is a great place to unwind after a busy day

Brewdog in Bandra is well-known for its quirky ambiance and innovative beer flavours

British Brewing Company located in Marol is known for its wide range of craft beers, this brewery offers delicious brews and a vibrant atmosphere

Doolally Taproom is one of the pioneers of the craft beer movement in Mumbai. The microbreweries has multiple outlets across the city

Drifters Tap Station located in Bandra offers a large range of Eastern European-inspired handcrafted beers using centuries-old brewing techniques of the Czech Republic

Toit, originally from Bangalore opened its Mumbai outlet in Lower Parel. They are renowned for their exceptional craft beers and delectable food

Independence Brewing Company situated in Andheri produces a variety of handcrafted beers. They focus on using locally sourced ingredients to create unique and flavourful brews

