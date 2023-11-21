Colour Psychology: Our Complete Guide To Ace Your Interiors With A Right Hue

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2023
Whether you're planning to go all-in with a colour scheme or just want to add a pop of colour, Jenis Makwana, Head of Design & Innovation Lab Head at Bonito Designs suggests how you can choose the right hue for each space in your house to completely transform the ambiance of your interior
Living Room: Choosing soothing neutral colours like beige, grey, or soft whites can set the stage for a calm and inviting environment. Adding depth to your living room can be achieved by incorporating texture-rich fabrics and accessories
Bedroom: Cool colours, such as soft blues and greens, can create a serene and peaceful ambiance, contributing to a good night's sleep. Layering with soft, comfortable bedding and plush textures adds to the cozy feel
Kitchen: Warm colours like soft yellows or subtle red accents can work wonders. Consider adding colourful kitchenware or a backsplash to complement the overall theme
Bathroom: The classic choice for bathroom is crisp whites, but spa-like blues can provide a more serene feel. Light shades of green or seafoam can instil a sense of well-being. Completing the look with reflective surfaces can add luminosity
Home Office: Light blues or productive greens can inspire concentration and a sense of balance. Investing in ergonomic furniture and ample lighting can make your workspace as comfortable and efficient as possible
Dining Room: Warm colours like deep reds or earthy tones create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Enhance the ambiance by adding a chandelier or pendant lighting for an elegant touch
Children's Room: Bright and playful colours, such as yellows, blues, and pinks, foster their imagination and playfulness. Incorporate quirky décor and vibrant artwork to inspire their young minds
Entryway: Neutral colours like grey or beige provide a welcoming backdrop. Adding a pop of colour with an accent wall or colourful decor can make it feel inviting
Thanks For Reading!