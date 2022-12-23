Christmas 2022: 8 Best places to get Christmas decorations in Mumbai

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 23, 2022
Santacruz market, Santacruz (W): You can purchase quirky Christmas decor, pretty fairy lights, funky ornaments and colourful garlands
Vile Parle market, Vile Parle (E): Many people visit this lively market to buy all sorts of Christmas goodies
Party shop, Mandvi: A perfect store for Christmas prep from hanging ornaments on your tree or beautiful home décor pieces, this place won't disappoint you
Something special, Bandra: A store that has everything from Christmas tree décor to home décor to party props
Cheap jack, Bandra: Again a great place to find tree decorations, unique stationery, and home décor items that will change your home to a dreamland this Christmas
Carnations, Malad: Carnations in the Orlem market is where you will find whatever you wish for when it comes to Christmas décor and Christmas crib though the entire market has many things to offer
Milan collection, Vile Parle (E): A one-stop shop that has the perfect gifting options and all the elements of a Christmas party like different size of Christmas trees, mistletoes, lighting décor and Santa hats
IC colony, Borivali (W): The entire colony is a treat for Christmas lovers in the month of December. Many stalls are located here that sells Christmas decorations items
