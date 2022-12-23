Christmas 2022: 6 Best places to buy Christmas cakes in Mumbai

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 23, 2022
NairOnfire's Christmas plum cake is made with rum soaked nuts and dry fruits and their delightful melt-in-mouth coconut cake is a lovely tea-time companion and perfect with your Christmas brunch too
They are available only for home-delivery in Mumbai. You can contact them through their Instagram page- @naironfireindia
Sorrentina's Santa's Christmas cake and cinnamon straws served with an Italian hazelnut spread to ensure you begin your celebrations on a sweet note and are available online
Monèr's Santa Cake with the goodness of raspberry mousse, pistachio cake, berry coulis, crispy feuilletine
Yet another dessert that will leave you wanting for more is Moner’s Dundee cake, a traditional Scottish fruit cake baked with rum-soaked raisins and nuts topped with blanched almonds and are available online
Love & Cheesecake's Christmas plum cake is packed in with apricots, prunes, cranberries, almonds, raisins and cherries. They also have the Eggnog baked cheesecakes which are a great choice for festive traditionalists and are available online
Cocoa Cellar's alcohol-infused desserts will undoubtedly liven up your Christmas celebrations. Sacher torte cake, amarula & dark chocolate cupcake, whisky & cashew cookies, and many more alcoholic and non-alcoholic dessert alternatives are available online
Ferns N Petals (FnP) have specialised delectable cookies, cakes, mouth-watering goodie baskets and much more for the Christmas festivities and are available online
