Chic Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump In Bold Blazer: See Pics

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | January 20, 2026
Sonam Kapoor just reminded everyone that maternity style can be bold, bossy, and breathtakingly chic
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the mom-to-be stepped out for her latest shoot flaunting her baby bump in a sleek all-black ensemble, serving serious blazer-core energy
The actress boldly flaunted her baby bump in black high-neck crop top, layered with a long-sleeve blazer featuring a double collar and notch lapels
Instead of classic suit trousers, she chose a pencil-fit maxi skirt, giving the outfit a maternity-friendly silhouette without losing its tailored vibe
For the accessories, Sonam opted for a stunning diamond pendant, stacked rings and a delicate belly chain that added subtle sparkle without overpowering the outfit
She carried a sleek black Hermès bucket bag, keeping the monochrome theme luxe and cohesive
Her makeup was equally subtle and chic with a clean base, shimmery eyes, winged liner, blushed cheeks, contoured glow, and a nude lip.
Sonam rounded off her maternity glam with long hair worn loose with a centre part, cascading effortlessly over her shoulders
